Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s share price rose 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.91 and last traded at $31.91. Approximately 91,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,320,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.66.

LI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. lowered their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 66,163 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 121,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 73,221 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

