Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Hits New 52-Week High at $179.96

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $179.96 and last traded at $179.72, with a volume of 12187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.53.

LBRDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.26.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 141,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1,696.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after buying an additional 236,080 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 587,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,033,000 after buying an additional 213,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 55.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

