Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.14% from the stock’s current price.
NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,496,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,214. Liberty Global has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $28.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.