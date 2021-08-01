Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.14% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,496,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,214. Liberty Global has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $28.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 316,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 123,771 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 23,362.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 90,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 90,179 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $9,932,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

