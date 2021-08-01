Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LBTYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

LBTYA opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $29.07.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,127 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,311.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,846,373.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,119.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,741 shares of company stock worth $3,948,076 in the last ninety days. 9.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

