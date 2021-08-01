Liberum Capital Increases Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Price Target to GBX 455

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 455 ($5.94) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Oakley Capital Investments stock opened at GBX 354.50 ($4.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £640.23 million and a PE ratio of 7.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 350.50. Oakley Capital Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 225 ($2.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 370 ($4.83).

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider David Till purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £25,130 ($32,832.51).

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

