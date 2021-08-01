LikeCoin Trading 6% Higher This Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 6% higher against the dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $17.03 million and approximately $37,948.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00054451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.97 or 0.00793583 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00039925 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,047,851,251 coins and its circulating supply is 1,047,389,704 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.