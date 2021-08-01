Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 21.53%. Limelight Networks updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.050 EPS.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $7.04.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

LLNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

