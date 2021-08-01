Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 21.53%. Limelight Networks updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.050 EPS.
Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $7.04.
In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.
Limelight Networks Company Profile
Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.
