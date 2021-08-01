Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of LMST stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $17.00.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 14.8% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 53,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 54.6% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.