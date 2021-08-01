Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.43. 529,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,017. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LECO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

