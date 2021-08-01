Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.52. Linde also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.100-$10.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $307.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.18. Linde has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $308.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Linde will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.00.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

