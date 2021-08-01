Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.89 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 to $3.18. Littelfuse posted earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $11.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $11.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $265.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.91. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $287.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at $56,151,010.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,695 shares of company stock worth $13,581,573 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,802,000 after buying an additional 49,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,377,000 after buying an additional 261,029 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,091,000 after buying an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 652,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.