Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$92.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$91.56.

TSE:L opened at C$84.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$60.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$77.17.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

