Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Receives $32.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBPH. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $6,620,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.80. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

