Loopring (LRC) Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Loopring has a market cap of $318.49 million and $35.68 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loopring has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00055335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.32 or 0.00797167 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00039614 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,789,482 coins. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

