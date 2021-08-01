Lossless Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $888,084.00 (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges. Lossless has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $888,084.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lossless has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00045981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00102816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00136399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,194.36 or 1.00034662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.46 or 0.00826754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

