Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.87.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,841,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,762. The company has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.87. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $146.61 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.