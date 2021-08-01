Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $205.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lowe’s have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company remains well positioned to capitalize the demand in the home improvement market backed by investments in technology, merchandise category and strength in Pro business. Notably, Lowe’s posted sturdy first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Results benefited from the strong execution of strategies to meet the broad-based demand. Also, its new total home strategy that includes providing complete solutions for various types of home repair and improvement needs bodes well. The strategy is an extension of the company’s retail-fundamentals approach. Going forward, management is committed toward expanding market share and boosting operating margin expansion.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LOW. Zelman & Associates restated a hold rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.87.

NYSE:LOW opened at $192.69 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $146.61 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,087,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $174,503,000 after purchasing an additional 195,566 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,179,000 after purchasing an additional 95,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

