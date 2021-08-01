Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Short Interest Update

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the June 30th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 133.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 142,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LFT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.11. 40,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,876. Lument Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 10.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $102.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

