Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LAZR. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of LAZR opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 22,727 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,984,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 30,570.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,502,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,988,000 after buying an additional 1,497,951 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,146,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,684,000 after buying an additional 571,533 shares in the last quarter. 9.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

