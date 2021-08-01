M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Brokerages expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to announce $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. M.D.C. posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $5.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $7.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDC. First Command Bank purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.32. 556,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,822. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

