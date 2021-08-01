MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.37%.

NASDAQ MGNX traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,286. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.27. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.11.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGNX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.