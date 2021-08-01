MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.08, but opened at $25.00. MacroGenics shares last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 6,809 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 109.07%.

MGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,244,578.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.27.

About MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

