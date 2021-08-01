Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MALJF remained flat at $$8.17 during trading hours on Friday. Magellan Aerospace has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.50.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

