Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MALJF remained flat at $$8.17 during trading hours on Friday. Magellan Aerospace has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.50.
