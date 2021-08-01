Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Short Interest Update

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In related news, Director Simcha G. Lyons acquired 14,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $50,001.75. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Maiden alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Maiden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Maiden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Maiden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Maiden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Maiden by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Maiden has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.15 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.