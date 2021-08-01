Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) PT Lowered to $27.00

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLRYY opened at $21.00 on Friday. Mail.ru Group has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Mail.ru Group had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $372.73 million during the quarter.

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks.

