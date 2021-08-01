MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $28.46 on Thursday. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 76.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.