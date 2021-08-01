Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 16,464 Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,567,000 after buying an additional 113,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 42,392 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.08. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $125,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,677.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,459 shares of company stock worth $6,333,182. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

