Man Group plc Decreases Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in U. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,289 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $307,805,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,904 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,079 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Partners Group boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,967 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $583,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,950.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $20,387,943.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,766,824 shares in the company, valued at $447,604,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 953,585 shares of company stock valued at $92,408,152 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $107.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion and a PE ratio of -92.34. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

U has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

