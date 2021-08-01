Man Group plc Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 73,506 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.78.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $108.86 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.57 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 37.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

