Man Group plc Has $846,000 Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Man Group plc grew its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 147.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Camping World were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 566.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Camping World by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Camping World by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWH. Truist raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $19,627,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWH opened at $39.36 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.35.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

