Man Group plc Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $364.57 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $368.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

