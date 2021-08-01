Man Group plc Makes New $899,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,193 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $96.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.
In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.
Dell Technologies Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
