Man Group plc Makes New $899,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,193 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $96.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

