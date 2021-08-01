Man Group plc Reduces Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 30.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,371 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,448,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,291,000 after purchasing an additional 881,069 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,502,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,109,000 after buying an additional 2,340,233 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,335,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,023,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,105 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,478,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 84,416 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

ESRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of ESRT opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.