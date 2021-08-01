Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BABA shares. HSBC decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.90.

NYSE:BABA traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.19. 17,250,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,100,928. The company has a market cap of $528.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

