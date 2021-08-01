Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,008. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.93 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.39.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

