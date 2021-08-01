ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,023 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,773 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 30,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $118.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

