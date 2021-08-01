Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Short Interest Down 44.5% in July

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the June 30th total of 4,880,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVI traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $43.97. 590,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,919. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.83.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

