MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. MarineMax reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $6.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $274,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $350,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,638.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 6,515.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

HZO stock opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. MarineMax has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

