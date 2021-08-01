Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Update

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the June 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MAKSY opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $4.88.

MAKSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

