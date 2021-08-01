Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 2,580 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,559 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 9,037 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 90,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.78. 13,856,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,678,931. The company has a market cap of $230.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.