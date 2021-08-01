Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,331,000 after purchasing an additional 738,188 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Southern Copper by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,858,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,893,000 after buying an additional 1,452,479 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,160,000 after buying an additional 671,048 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,475,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,102,000 after buying an additional 147,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 645,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,794,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCCO traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.64. 1,712,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,279. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.16. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. Analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 137.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

