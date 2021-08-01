Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.89.

Shares of REGN traded down $8.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $574.61. 775,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,088. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $660.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $1,144,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

