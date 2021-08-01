Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.88 Per Share

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masimo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $4.88 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.80.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $272.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.94. Masimo has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Masimo by 535.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Masimo by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

