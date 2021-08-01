MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

MTZ stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.23. 527,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. MasTec has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.83. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.30.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

