MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Position Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,303 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $26.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a market cap of $505.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.85 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

