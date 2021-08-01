Mattel, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mattel in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

MAT has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

MAT opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26. Mattel has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $23.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Mattel by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

