Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.54%.

NASDAQ:MATW traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,358. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.64 and a beta of 1.20. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

