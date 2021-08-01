Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Maxim Integrated Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $105.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,336,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,600 shares of company stock worth $6,655,576. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.