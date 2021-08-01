Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 1,100.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 133,013 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 274.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.25 million, a PE ratio of -76.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis bought 10,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,629.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mayville Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

