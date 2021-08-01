Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.510-$0.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.19 billion-$31.19 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of Mazda Motor stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. 18,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Mazda Motor had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mazda Motor will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

